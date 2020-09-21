‘Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy Wins Emmy For Outstanding Supporting Actor, Praises Co-Stars: “This Is Completely Overwhelming”

Schitt’s Creek is cleaning up on Emmy Sunday as Dan Levy won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Comedy Series for his role as David Rose on the Pop TV comedy. He won after the show already scooped up Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress as well as Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series.

“The internet is about to turn on me, I’m so sorry,” a shocked Levy admitted as he accepted the award — virtually and in a nice Thom Browne suit, I might add.

He started off by thanking the “magnificent” Catherine O’Hara and his co-star and father Eugene Levy for the “six-year masterclass” which they have taught him while filming the show.

“[They] led by example; they led without ego and led with excitement and the trickle effect of that was felt through everybody,” he said.

He also thanked his on-screen sister, Annie Murphy, “I would not be up here if it were not for you being my better half.”

“This has been the greatest experience of my life,” he continued. “This is completely overwhelming and I thank you!”

Schitt’s Creek is cleaning house thi Sunday. It might as well be called “The Schitt’s Creek awards show” as it won Outstanding Comedy Series and Murphy won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy.