‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team’ Renewed For Season 15 By CMT

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Making The Team
CMT

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off its highest-rated season in franchise history, CMT has renewed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team for a 15th season, premiering later this fall.

The series, which launched in 2006, continues to be a huge ratings driver for CMT. Last summer’s Season 14 was up 23% in the P18-49 demo year-over-year in Live+3 ratings, according to Nielsen and the network.

This season will follow a group of hopefuls as they work their way through the rigorous training camp and vie for a spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. In a first, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the franchise conducted world-wide auditions virtually, which the network says resulted in “one of the most diverse and talented casts to-date”, and hosted DCC Summer Training Camp inside a “bubble,” where hopefuls lived, trained and filmed together, hoping to impress longtime coaches, Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell.

The Dallas Cowboys will play their first home game this weekend.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is produced by Triage Entertainment with Executive Producers Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Eugene Pack, Peter Zasuly, Charlotte Jones Anderson and Kelli McGonagill Finglass.

