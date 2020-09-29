D23, Disney Fan Conference, Sets Dates For 2022

D23, the Disney studio’s ultimate fan confab, has set dates for an in-person conference for at the Anaheim Convention Center, Sept. 9-11, 2022.

The conference is bi-annual, last held Aug. 23-25 in 2019, offers Disney fans booths of memorabilia to purchase, and stars to pen autographs. Of utmost importance are the two film panels which go down at D23 for both animation and live-action. It’s a place where the Avengers cast can always have a reunion, where you can see a rough cut of a Pixar movie two years out, and hear the initial plans for a Disney feature project that hasn’t been announced yet.

As previously announced, Star Wars Celebration, another Disney fan conference, will be held in Anaheim, CA on Aug. 18-21, 2022.

A key dramatic moment at last year’s conference was Tom Holland appearing onstage for Pixar’s Onward, and reflecting on the then Disney-Sony divorce of Spider-Man exclaiming, “”It’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know I am grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3,000.”

Jump to a month after D23 2019 at the end of last September, and Disney and Sony have kissed and made up, with the former agreeing to co-finance 25% of a third Spider-Man: Homecoming movie for a 25% equity stake, and Spidey appearing in one more Disney/Marvel movie. In addition, as Sony progresses their own Marvel universe with titles likes Venom 2 and Sinister Six, and Disney/Marvel their own, there’s bound to be a ‘call and answer’ between the two franchises in what can be loosely described as a shared detailed universe.

