CW Announces New Initiative, CW Vote Actually, To Encourage Viewers To Make Their Voices Heard In 2020

In preparation for the General Election on Tuesday, November 3, The CW is launching its own, nonpartisan voter initiative, CW VOTE ACTUALLY. The aim is to encourage the network’s faithful to be ready to vote and make their voices heard. The initiative was announced on Wednesday by CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz.

“Given our combined multi-platform audience and our particular connection with younger viewers, The CW has a responsibility to use its platforms to clearly and powerfully encourage and educate everyone on the importance of being prepared to vote,” said Pedowitz. “In 2016, according to Census data, less than half of 18-29 year-olds voted and, today, 20% of eligible voters of all ages are still not registered to vote. The CW wants to help change these statistics and make sure all eligible voters are ready to participate, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when there is some fear and confusion about deadlines and ways in which to vote. We are grateful to our nonprofit partners for making it clear, simple and possible to vote.”

The CW VOTE ACTUALLY campaign is scheduled to launch Tuesday, September 15. It kicks off with a special video spot featuring a wide array of the network’s on-screen talent encouraging the audience to go to Vote.org and register, obtain a mail-in ballot if applicable and know the deadlines in their individual states. The spot will air during primetime on the network. It will also be shared on digital and social platforms including The CW and CW Seed apps, CWTV.com and CWSeed.com.