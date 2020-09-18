‘Cuties’: French Cinema Org UniFrance Condemns “Violent Reaction” To Netflix Film & Voices Support For Director Maïmouna Doucouré

French cinema organization UniFrance, which is backed by the French government and represents hundreds of local producers, sales agents, directors and talent agents, has sent out a memo to industry expressing its support for filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré and her film Cuties after the social media frenzy sparked by a Netflix poster for the film. Scroll down for the message in full.

UniFrance said today that it “offers its full support” to the director and the film’s French producers and noted “the exceptionally violent reaction to the film in the United States, during a presidential election campaign in full swing…In this context, UniFrance and all of its members wish to pledge their full support to Maïmouna Doucouré and to reaffirm their commitment to supporting the freedom of artistic creation and expression.”

The passionate defence continues: “Furthermore, we consider that the call to boycott the film and to have it removed from the Netflix catalogue, in addition to the hate messages, insults, and unfounded speculations about the intent of the director and her producers, pose a serious threat to the very space that cinema seeks to open up: a space of discussion, reflection, and of helping us to see beyond our own preconceived ideas.”

In a detailed talk with us earlier this month, filmmaker Doucouré revealed that she had received death threats following the backlash against Netflix’s poster design for her acclaimed Sundance film, a coming-of-age story about a girl who joins a group of dancers in rebellion against her conservative upbringing.

The streamer quickly changed the artwork, which it acknowledged to be a marketing blunder, but not before outrage spread like wildfire online with many conflating the artwork and the film.

In recent days, the drama has been caught up in apparent pre-election culture war skirmishes with several members of Congress weighing in on the French-language film, calling for its removal from Netflix or for a Justice Department investigation.

You can read UniFrance’s statement below:

UniFrance, the association whose mission is to promote French cinema around the world, wishes to express on behalf of all of its members its full support for Maïmouna Doucouré, director of the film Cuties, as well as her producer Zangro and the distribution team at Bac Films.