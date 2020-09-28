‘Caravaggio’s Shadow’ Underway In Naples; Curzon Picks Up Cannes Drama ‘Il Mio Corpo’; ‘Traces’ & ‘We Hunt Together’ Renewed — Euro Briefs

Principal photography started this week in Naples on Michele Placido’s fourteenth film as a director, Caravaggio’s Shadow. The film will focus on the intricate, adventurous and tumultuous life of the great Italian painter from the 1600s. Starring are Riccardo Scamarcio as Caravaggio, Louis Garrel as the mysterious Shadow, Isabelle Huppert as the Marquise Costanza Colonna and Micaela Ramazzotti as ‘Lena’. The Goldenart production, made with Rai Cinema, is an Italian-French co-production between Charlot, Le Pacte and Mact Production, in co-operation with the Campania Film Commission and QMI. Wild Bunch handles sales.

UK distributor Curzon has picked up well-received Italian drama Il Mio Corpo (pictured), which played as part of the ACID program at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Michele Pennetta’s docu-drama follows two young men living separate but equally tough hardscrabble lives on the margins of Sicilian society. The film is scheduled for release in the UK on 27 November In cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinema. Curzon picked the film up from Lightbox. Louisa Dent, MD of Curzon Artificial Eye said: “Il Mio Corpo is a film that ensnared us with its meditative portrayal of life at the margins of Sicilian society. There is careful specificity to the depiction of these boys’ lives but the broader sweep of its vision is sadly relevant across Europe. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences in the UK and Eire later in the year.”

UKTV network Alibi has renewed Red Production Company drama Traces and BBC Studios’ We Hunt Together for a second season. We Hunt Together was picked up by Showtime in the U.S. and the Gaby Hull-penned murder thriller explores the dangerous power of emotional manipulation and the intoxication of sexual attraction. Amelia Bullmore-penned Traces is a suspense-fuelled thriller based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid where forensic science takes center stage. It was Alibi’s biggest launch since 2011. Both shows were commissioned by UKTV drama commissioner Philippa Collie Cousins and head of scripted Pete Thornton, along with Alibi channel director Emma Ayech.