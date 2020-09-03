‘Curious George: Go West, Go Wild’ Film Heads To Peacock As Part Of Kids’ Slate

Curious George’s latest feature adventure is heading to Peacock as part of the streamer’s kids’ slate.

The service will launch Curious George: Go West, Go Wild on the service on September 8.

It comes as the NBCU-backed service is home to a Curious George collection that includes several films, seasonal TV specials and seasons one through nine of the TV series.

Curious George: Go West, Go Wild follows George and Ted as they travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend, but plans take a turn when her farm animals escape. With the help of Emmett, a friendly farmhand with cowboy dreams, the group sets out to track the herd through the countryside, camp outdoors, fish for their dinner, and stumble into a ghost town.

The film, which is also set to be released via digital and DVD this winter by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, features a song by Yuna as well as original songs written by Michele Brourman and Amanda McBroom and score by Germaine Franco.

Frank Welker and Jeff Bennett lead the voice cast, while the film is exec produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, David Kirschner and Jon Shapiro, produced by Deirdre Brenner, story by Jana Howington, screenplay by Jana Howington and Sherri Stoner and directed by Michael LaBash.