‘Creepshow’: Anna Camp, Adam Pally, Josh McDermitt, Keith David & Ashley Laurence Join Season 2 Cast As Production Begins

AMC Networks’ Shudder has begun production on season 2 of its hit horror anthology series Creepshow in Atlanta, GA. Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Keith David (The Thing) and Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser) have joined the cast of the six-episode second season which will premiere exclusively on Shudder in 2021.

The anthology series, which shattered Shudder records when it debuted last October, is executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie.

(L-R) Anna Camp, Keith David, Josh McDermitt and Adam Pally Mega

Shudder also revealed initial details about four of this season’s segments, which will be directed by Nicotero. Camp and Pally will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts 1 and 2, written by Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; McDermitt, Laurence and David will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and “Model Kid,” written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (season one’s “Night of the Paw”), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality. Additional titles and casting will be announced soon.

The show is following all safety guidelines and protocols in accordance with SAG-AFTRA, DGA, IATSE, TEAMSTERS, CDC and state and local guidance, the network says, as it begins filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today,” said Nicotero. “After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, season two of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best—to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures and new thrills.”

In its first season, Creepshow smashed records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most watched program in Shudder history, followed by a successful run on AMC, according to the network. The show was a hit with critics as well as fans, with a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The inaugural season starred David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls and featured adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others.

“Season one was a monster hit for us, setting viewership records across the board while becoming the best-reviewed new horror series of 2019,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “For season two, Greg Nicotero and his team have outdone themselves with bigger and bolder stories, new incredible creature designs, and clever twists that truly live up to the show’s tagline, ‘The Most Fun You’ll Have Being Scared’.”

Shudder’s Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.