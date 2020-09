How To Watch The Creative Arts Emmy Awards Online & On TV

The kickoff of this week’s socially distanced Creative Arts Emmy Awards is Monday with the first of four virtual ceremonies to be livestreamed on the Emmys website over four consecutive nights. The Monday-Thursday digital-only ceremonies, an Emmys first, will be followed by a 90-minute ceremony to air live Saturday night on FXX.

Nailed It! host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer will host all five events the Creative Arts cycle, altered this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. While previous years featured a two-night Creative Arts ceremony the weekend before the main Emmy show, this year’s supersized Emmy week will see the four digital shows (about an hour apiece) and the FXX telecast followed Sunday by the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air live on ABC as a hybrid in-person/virtual ceremony and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Related Story Nicole Byer To Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony

The Creative Arts ceremonies to hand out winners in 100 categories will be split over the nights by Reality and Nonfiction (Monday), Variety (Tuesday) and Scripted (Wednesday-Thursday), all beginning at 5 p.m. PT live on Emmys.com. The rest of the winners will be revealed Saturday on FXX in a show that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. All five nights will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

See the full list of categories by day below.

Presenters for the five nights include Monica Aldama (Cheer), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Rose Byrne (Mrs. America), Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Desus Nice & The Kid Mero (Desus & Mero), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian; Better Call Saul), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Chris Hardwick (The Wall; The Talking Dead), Jerry Harris (Cheer), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911), Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans), Hilarie Burton Morgan (Friday Night In With The Morgans), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Friday Night In With The Morgans; The Walking Dead), Erin Moriarty (The Boys), Lamorne Morris (Woke), Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show; Insecure), Monica Raymund (Hightown), Drew Scott (Property Brothers) and Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

On Sunday, the 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Kimmel, who also executive produces with Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart. That three-hour broadcast airs from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on ABC.

Here are the Creative Arts Emmy categories by day:

Monday, September 14

Reality and Nonfiction

Emmys.com

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Tuesday, September 15

Variety

Emmys.com

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Wednesday, September 16

Scripted Night One

Emmys.com

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Thursday, September 17

Emmys.com

Scripted Night Two

OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Saturday, September 19

FXX, 8 a.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, FXX

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL