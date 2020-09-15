Creative Arts Emmys Wins By Program & Network On Night 1

Click to Skip Ad
Emmys
Television Academy

Night 1 of five in a row for the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys is in the books, and here is a look at the first winners by program and network.

Netflix is the early leader in the clubhouse with five trophies spanning four programs — Cheer won twiceand CNN and National Geographic are tied for second with three apiece. VH1 snagged two, and four other nets scored one statuette apiece Monday night as the virtual, virus-modified event began its weeklong run.

Oscar-shortlisted documentary Apollo 11, which aired on CNN, leads all programs with three Creative Arts Emmy wins thus far. Tied with two apiece are Cheer and VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, and 10 other shows got one nod apiece.

We will update this post and chart every night this week, so check back for the latest.

Here are the wins by Program and by network on Night 1 of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards:

