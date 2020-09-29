‘Creation Stories’: First Clip For Alan McGee Biopic Exec-Produced By Danny Boyle & Co-Written by Irvine Welsh

Here’s fun first footage of Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories, starring Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as legendary music executive McGee.

Executive-produced by Danny Boyle, the Brit comedy is based on McGee’s autobiography, The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves And Running A Label, about the highs and lows of running label Creation Records, famous for putting out hits by the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream and Oasis.

Also starring are Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Leo Flanagan (Hanna), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth), comedian Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye (It’s All Gone Pete Tong), Perry Benson (You Rang M’Lord?), Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Steven Berkoff (Octopussy), Rufus Jones (W1A) and Mel Raido (Legend).

Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star and Telstar: The Story of Joe Meek director Nick Moran is directing. Trainspotting novelist Irvine Welsh, who is close friends with McGee, has written the screenplay with writing partner Dean Cavanagh.

Burning Wheel Productions, which is run by Shelley Hammond, Hollie Richmond and former Happy Mondays manager Nathan McGough, is producing. Metro International are leading all world sales. Orian Williams (Big Sur) and Ben Dillon will also produce. Financiers include Phil Hunt and Compton Ross at Head Gear Films, alongside Sony Music.