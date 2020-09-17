Concordia Studio Reveals Expanded Nonfiction Slate With Three New Docuseries Projects

Concordia Studio adds three new docuseries, covering a range of topics, to its nonfiction slate. The company announced Thursday that it has expanded its nonfiction lineup with the addition of Phantastica, The Happenings and an Untitled Navajo Police Project, which are all currently in development.

“We are thrilled to add these three exceptional titles to our slate and to collaborate with these filmmakers who each have their own uniquely bold vision for what nonfiction stories can accomplish,” Concordia’s Nicole Stott and Jonathan Silberberg said in a statement. “Their creative intentions, paired with their unprecedented access to elements in telling three vastly different stories make us incredibly excited to support them in bringing their work to audiences.”

The first of Concordia’s new projects in development is the psychedelic docuseries Phantastica.

Filmmakers Amir Bar-Lev and Ken Dornstein, who previously worked together for the Oscar shortlisted Long Strange Trip and a number of other projects, reunite to highlight the history of psychedelics in the United States. Phantastica will track the drug-type’s presence in America from its discovery to its current rise in use. Bar-Lev, Dornstein produce the docuseries with Davis Guggenheim, Silberberg and Stott serving as executive producers.

The Happenings, the second title joining Concordia’s expanded nonfiction slate, comes from director Jerry Rothwell. Originated by MetFilm Production and produced by Al Morrow and Stewart Le Maréchal, The Happenings takes a deeper look at the Enfield Poltergeist, a supernatural occurrence that has inspired some of Hollywood’s most notable horror flicks.

“The Enfield Poltergeist of 1977 was a product of its times – a set of events echoing the fears and uncertainties of a world in turmoil,” said Rothwell and Morrow. “With access to hundreds of hours of unique and ambiguous evidence, we want to immerse an audience in a story that excites our universal fascination with the unexplained. We are delighted to partner with Concordia Studio to share this extraordinary story.”

Lastly, an Untitled Navajo Police Project from Kahlil Hudson and Alex Jablonski round off Concordia’s slate of nonfiction content. The filmmakers’ six-part docuseries will give viewers an in-depth look at the Navajo Nation Police Department, allowing them access to the Tribal Police Force’s training, recruiting and crime cases.

Hudson and Jablonski, who previously collaborated on the Emmy-winning Wildland, will work with Emmy-nominated Cheer editor David Nordstrom. Concordia Studio will executive produce the project.