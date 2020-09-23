Comedy Central UK Greenlights ‘Guessable’ & ‘Channel Hopping With Jon Richardson’

ViacomCBS-owned Comedy Central UK has commissioned two new comedy formats: panel show Guessable and topical TV round-up program Channel Hopping With Jon Richardson.

Tuesday’s Child Television, the production company behind LEGO Masters USA, has enlisted British comedian Sara Pascoe to host Guessable, an eight-part series in which two teams compete to identify the famous name or object inside a mystery box. Pascoe will present alongside John Kearns, while Alan Davies and Darren Harriott are on board as team captains.

Channel Hopping With Jon Richardson features the 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown comedian present a weekly digest of the world’s wildest TV. It is made by Rumpus Media, which produces BBC Two’s The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan.

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy director of programs at ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: “These new series will bring a big dose of laughter to our expanding UK slate. With strong formats and a number of exceptional comedy talents attached to them, they are the perfect recipe of fun and humour.”

Rumpus and Tuesday’s Child are both part of the Greenbird group of producers.