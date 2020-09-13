Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was not on the field Sunday, but his presence loomed large over the entire NFL schedule.

Kaepernick, the first player to kneel for the national anthem at an NFL game, saw many players take up his social activism cause in today’s league games. He also issued a tweet in the middle of the league’s first full slate of opening games.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick wrote.

Reid played and started all 16 games for the Carolina Panthers last season, but was not re-signed.

Reid and Kaepernick were teammates with the 49ers. Reid was the first player to kneel with Kaepernick. When Kaepernick was not resigned after choosing free agency, he and Reid filed a grievance against the NFL alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled and Reid signed with the Panthers.