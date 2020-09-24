Coliesa McMillian Dies: ‘My 600-lb Life’ Subject Was 41

Coliesa McMillian, the Louisiana woman who appeared on the latest season of TLC’s My 600-lb Life, died Tuesday, apparently due to complications from weight-loss surgery. She was 41.

Her death was announced by her daughters in a Facebook post, and confirmed by TLC in a tweet.

“TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life,” the network wrote. “Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time.”

McMillian was on a March episode of season 8 of the long-running reality series. Although an exact cause of death has not been disclosed, McMillian suffered a heart attack prior to appearing on the series.

“I wasted my life on food,” McMillian said on the series. “Just the hunger and the need and the desire. It has taken over my life, and I am exhausted. I am exhausted from this life. Life like this is not life. It feels like my body is trying to give up, I can feel it, but I can’t give up. I have to be here for my children.”

McMillian weighed 643 pounds at the start of the episode, and had lost 150 pounds by the end.

An obituary in the Baton Rouge Advocate indicates that McMillian died peacefully in hospice. She is survived by daughters Hannah and Sadie Gail Marie McMillian, Kadelynn Lee and Victoria Noel Lee Courville, and other family members. A service is planned for Friday in Plaquemine, LA.