Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon Weigh In On Presidential Debate: “At Least During A Nightmare You Get Some Sleep”

Late-night hosts weighed in with their reactions on Tuesday night’s first presidential debate (if you can call it that) between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden that quickly erupted into a bizarre, chaotic mess. CNN correspondent Dana Bash described it as a “s**t show” on live TV.

Stephen Colbert bemoaned on CBS’ Late Show: “I come to you tonight, ladies and gentlemen, an empty vessel. A man with a mind wiped clean. Forget fact checking this debate, we couldn’t even do sentence finding. I never thought I’d say this but I am so looking forward to the vice presidential debate. I mean for Pete’s sake, children watched that! I’m glad I already had my children because I think just watching that sterilized me.”

Both Colbert and Jimmy Fallon found an analogy with leaf blowers.

It reminded me of that time Abraham Lincoln debated a leaf blower,” Colbert told his viewers.

“Usually when you see two guys this age arguing, it’s about leaves being blown onto each other’s lawns,” Fallon said on NBC’s The Tonight Show.

“Man what the hell was that? Was that a debate? I am so… what was it? I am so stressed right now. I have a kink [in my back]. It felt like I just slept on an air mattress,” Fallon pondered.

Jimmy Kimmel likened it to a “nightmare” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It was a terrible debate. I’d call it a nightmare, but at least during a nightmare you get some sleep.”