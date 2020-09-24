‘Lucifer’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Rankings While ‘Cobra Kai’ Punches Up To No. 2 In Netflix Debut

Netflix’s Lucifer retained its top spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings, with the show revived by the streaming service No. 1 for the week of August 24-30 with more than 2 billion minutes viewed.

Another Netflix series that has migrated from elsewhere, the former YouTube drama Cobra Kai, debuts in the weekly rankings at No. 2 with 1.4 billion minutes viewed — this despite the Sony Pictures TV-produced drama being available for only three days during the measured week.

Cobra Kai, the follow-on to the Karate Kid franchise, debuted its first two seasons on Netflix on August 28. The streamer took over the series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, which takes place 30 years after the events of the original movie, and will release Season 3 in 2021.

This week’s data includes metrics for Amazon, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu though all of the top 10 shows are from Netflix, with a mix of library and fresh series. The Office, The Legend of Korra and The Umbrella Academy round out the top five.

The rankings are based on the amount of minutes consumed by subscribers in the U.S., so it doesn’t count international numbers. Most shows retained their spots in the top 10 week over week, with Cobra Kai joined as newcomer by the toddler series Cocomelon.

Here’s this week’s top 10, per Nielsen, with episodes available on Netflix and total streaming minutes:

1. Lucifer (75) 2.01B

2. Cobra Kai (20) 1.43B

3. The Office (192) 192.9M

4. The Legend of Korra (52) 808M

5. The Umbrella Academy (20) 758M

6. Grey’s Anatomy (361) 703M

7. Criminal Minds (277) 671M

8. Shameless (121) 637M

9. NCIS (353) 527M

10. Cocomelon (3) 336M