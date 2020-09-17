CNN’s Town Hall With Joe Biden Will Be A Drive-In Experience

CNN’s town hall with Joe Biden on Thursday will be a drive-in experience.

The network said that the event will take place in the parking lot of PNC Field in Moosic, where a stage has been set up and spots for thirty five cars, spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines.

The event is being held just outside Scranton, PA, Biden’s hometown. About 100 people are expected to be in attendance.

“In these extraordinary times, we’re taking these extraordinary measures to try to bring the presidential campaign to the people, which has obviously been very difficult because campaigning is difficult, if not near impossible,” said Mark Preston, CNN’s vice president of political and special events programming and a senior political analyst.

The event, which starts at 8 PM ET, will be Biden’s first town hall since accepting the Democratic nomination. President Donald Trump participated in an ABC News town hall on Tuesday, with George Stephanopoulos as moderator, but that took place indoors at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

According to the network, the voters participating will be able to tune into the town hall on their car radios, or sit next to their cars to watch the event.

All those attending the town hall or working at the event will go through temperature checks and screening questions.

For the Democratic Convention’s final night, the Biden campaign set up a drive-in in Wilmington, DE, where supporters could watch from their cars, and then see Biden, Kamala Harris and their spouses take a victory lap on an outdoor stage.