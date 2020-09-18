CNN’s Town Hall With Joe Biden Draws 3.3 Million, Short Of Donald Trump Rally On Fox News

Joe Biden’s town hall on CNN drew 3.3 million viewers, an uptick for the network but short of audience that watched Donald Trump’s rally on Fox News later in the evening.

Biden’s town hall drew more viewers than MSNBC during the time frame of 8 PM ET to 9:15 PM ET. MSNBC had just over 2 million viewers. But Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity drew an average of 4.6 million during that period. In the 25-54 demographic, Fox News had 774,000, CNN had 716,000 and MSNBC had 352,000.

Later in the evening, Fox News aired portions of Trump’s rally in Wisconsin during Hannity and The Ingraham Angle. The network drew an average of 4.4 million viewers from 9:15 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET, compared to 2.9 million for MSNBC and 2.2 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News had 732,000, CNN had 492,000 and MSNBC had 428,000.

The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News.

CNN said that the town hall was its highest single-candidate town hall ever.

Trump’s town hall with ABC News on Tuesday drew 3.8 million viewers.

Anderson Cooper moderated the CNN town hall, which was held outside in a parking lot next to the PNC Field near Scranton. Questioners appeared outside of their cars, spaced apart for safety reasons in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.