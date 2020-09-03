‘Citadel’: Roland Møller Cast In Amazon’s Russo Brothers International Event Series

EXCLUSIVE: Danish actor Roland Møller is set to co-star opposite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Citadel, Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming global thriller multi-series for Amazon Studios.

The epic Citadel, a co-production with Midnight Radio, is described as action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center.

Møller will play Laszlo Milla. A lead operative of Citadel’s rival intelligence agency, Manticore, Laszlo was incarcerated in a Citadel detention facility for years. Time he spent stewing over the man responsible for his capture, Mason Kane. Now liberated, Laszlo sets his sights on getting revenge on Mason and bringing down Citadel once and for all.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio serve as writers and executive producers. Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo serve as executive producers. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya (Gomorrah), part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man) and produced with Amazon Studios.

Møller will next be seen in the upcoming BBC Two miniseries The North Water opposite Colin Farrell and Jack O’Connell. He won the Bodil Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Land of Mine, which premiered at the 2015 TIFF and Sundance. Møller also won Best Actor in a Supporting role for Northwest, and received a nomination for his performance in Michael Noer’s prison film R, as well as Tobias Lindholm’s A Hijacking. His other feature credits include Atomic Blonde, Skyscraper, The Commuter and Papillon, among others.