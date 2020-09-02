Count Cinemark California, New Jersey, Arizona Reopenings & More In ‘Tenet’s Future

With New Jersey and some markets in California reopening in the lead-up to Warner Bros.’ Tenet launch this week, the third-biggest circuit stateside Cinemark is making sure they’re at the ready.

By this Friday, Cinemark will have their Napa and Redding locations open in California, two locations in Oregon — Medford and Springfield — and half a dozen in Arizona. The latter state gave the go-ahead for theaters to reopen last week. Operating for Tenet this weekend will be the Cinemark Mesa 16, Oro Valley, Sierra Vista 10, as well as three locations in Tucson — the El Con, Century Park Place and Century Tucson Marketplace. Cinemark counts overall 62 locations in California, 60 of which they’re waiting to reopen.

On Friday, Sept 11, Cinemark will reopen all four of its New Jersey sites — the Hazlet, Somerdale, Watchung and Wayne at the Willowbrook Mall — as well as its Anchorage Century 16. By that date, the Plano, TX-based chain will have 70% of its domestic circuit reopened. While AMC is reopening locations in San Diego this weekend, the circuit waiting on New Jersey and additional markets like San Francisco in California, the latter home to its mega AMC Metreon 16, one of the top-grossing cinemas in the nation.

Early Access screenings for Tenet already are clicking turnstiles in the U.S, with the movie officially opening this Thursday.

