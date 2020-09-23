Cindy McCain Goes On All Three Broadcast Network Morning Shows To Endorse Joe Biden; Responds To Donald Trump’s Dismissive Tweet

Cindy McCain, the widow of John McCain, appeared on all three network morning shows to endorse Joe Biden.

“What I want from my country is the same thing everybody wants: I want a president who has my back, a president that will respect our troops, and a president that’s willing to listen and talk to both sides,” she said on CBS This Morning.

She said that she hoped that Republican women “will maybe take a different look and take a harder look at the race and perhaps step over the line the way I did. It’s not about a party or a particular system.”

On Today, McCain said that a recent story in The Atlantic, in which sources said that President Donald Trump referred to soldiers who lost their lives in war as “losers” and “suckers,” was a deciding factor in her decision to endorse Biden.

“It’s a combination of things, but I do believe that our men and women that serve in the military are not losers and certainly the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice are not losers,” she said. “…I know Joe Biden, he not only understands the military but he cares for them.”

As McCain appeared on the shows, Trump tweeted about her. “I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”

Trump has attacked her husband multiple times before and after his death in 2018. Shortly after he launched his presidential campaign in 2015, Trump said of McCain, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” After recent report in The Atlantic, Trump still refused to apologize for the remark. “I say what I say,” he said.

On Good Morning America, McCain was asked if she had a comment about the tweet. “I don’t have any,” she said.

She said that she will do “as much as I can” for Biden, including campaigning for him.

McCain narrated a Democratic National Convention video about her husband’s friendship with Biden, but it was not an endorsement at the time. “I just felt like it was time to take a stand,” she said on GMA.

“I want a president that will show me the kind of demeanor that will reach across the aisle and work with the Republicans and move this country forward,” she said.