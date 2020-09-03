‘Chucky’: Production Of USA Network & Syfy Reboot Pushed To 2021 Due To COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE: Chucky is back, but even the murderous doll has been delayed by COVID-19.

Deadline understands that production on the USA Network and Syfy series has been moved to 2021 as a result of the pandemic production shutdown.

The plan was originally to film the series this fall but, due to COVID delays, this will now happen in the new year. It was set to shoot in Toronto.

The drama was always intended to air in 2021, so producers hope that it will still be delivered in time.

Earlier this month, a teaser trailer featuring the red-haired, freckled-faced doll possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray was posted online.

Child’s Play creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca collaborate on the series, with Mancini, who has also worked on Hannibal and Channel Zero, serving as showrunner. David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus), who produced the films in the franchise, will also serve as exec producer of the series with nominated Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks).

Related Story 'Chucky' Returns With First Teaser Trailer From USA Network/Syfy Series

Brad Dourif (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) will reprise his role as the voice of Chucky, having originated the voice in the original 1988 movie and its six sequels.

Jennifer Tilly, who played Tiffany Valentine in the Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, is also involved in the series.

The series, which is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, begins when a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.