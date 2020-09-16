Christopher Scott Ellis Dies: ‘Street Outlaws’ Mechanic Was 39

Christopher Scott Ellis, a mechanic known for appearing in Discovery’s Street Outlaws has died. Ellis, who was also known as “Kentucky” on the street racing show, was 39.

Ellis passed away at his Oklahoma home on Wednesday Sept. 9, an obituary from a Kentucky funeral home confirms. TMZ reported that the TV mechanic died of an apparent heroin overdose.

The Discovery car savant was born on November 7, 1980 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. He grew up in Pendleton County and graduated from the state’s Log Cabin Learning Center. Following his graduation, Ellis worked a number of jobs but later found a passion working on street-racing cars and began his career as a mechanic at Oklahoma City’s Midwest Street Cars Automotive.

Discovery premiered Street Outlaws in 2013 and featured appearances from the Kentucky mechanic until 2018. The network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Survivors include Ellis’ mother Loleta Sullins, his brothers Robbie Ellis, Quentin Ellis, and Logan Justice; and his sisters Amanda Scothorn, Alana Messer and Amanda Whobrey.

A graveside service will take place Friday.