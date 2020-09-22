Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ABC News’ ‘World News Tonight” Tops 2019-20 Season In Viewership And Most Prized Demographics

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Supergirl' To End With Upcoming Season 6 On The CW

Read the full story

Chris Wallace Selects Presidential Debate Topics

From left: Kristen Welker, Chris Wallace and Steve Scully NBC News; Fox News; C-SPAN

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, has selected the six topics that will face President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The topics are the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election. The topics may not be in the order that they are listed.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said that the debate will feature six 15-minute segments, for a total of 90 minutes.

The first debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

There was some criticism to the choice of topics for excluding climate change, which also was barely discussed during the 2016 general election debates.

“This is unacceptable — the climate crisis cannot be ignored,” Tom Steyer, a Democratic candidate in 2020, wrote on Twitter. He included a link to a petition to have it included.

But the Commission on Presidential Debates leaves it up to the moderators to select topics and questions. There will be further opportunities: Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate a presidential debate on Oct. 15 with a town hall format, and Kristen Welker will moderate the final debate on Oct. 22.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad