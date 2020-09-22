Chris Wallace Selects Presidential Debate Topics

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, has selected the six topics that will face President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The topics are the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election. The topics may not be in the order that they are listed.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said that the debate will feature six 15-minute segments, for a total of 90 minutes.

The first debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

There was some criticism to the choice of topics for excluding climate change, which also was barely discussed during the 2016 general election debates.

“This is unacceptable — the climate crisis cannot be ignored,” Tom Steyer, a Democratic candidate in 2020, wrote on Twitter. He included a link to a petition to have it included.

But the Commission on Presidential Debates leaves it up to the moderators to select topics and questions. There will be further opportunities: Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate a presidential debate on Oct. 15 with a town hall format, and Kristen Welker will moderate the final debate on Oct. 22.