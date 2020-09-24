Chris Rock To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere; Megan Thee Stallion Is Musical Guest

Chris Rock will host the Oct. 3 season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, with Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest.

Rock’s appearance on the show’s 46th annual season premiere will mark the comedian’s third SNL hosting gig, and comes just after the Sept. 27 launch of his starring role in the fourth installment of FX’s drama series Fargo.

The SNL return marks Megan Thee Stallion’s first appearance on the show. Her latest album Suga has scored more than 900 million streams, with its hit single “Savage” going three-times platinum.

NBC recently confirmed that the entire SNL cast from season 45, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson, will be returning for season 46. Jim Carrey is set to recur as Joe Biden in the upcoming season as the cast plays to a limited studio audience.