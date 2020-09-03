Chris D’Elia Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Outlined In New CNN Report

Chris D’Elia has been accused by two women of exposing himself in separate incidents, one in 2011 and one in 2018, with their stories detailed in a report on CNN.com. Earlier this summer, D’Elia was accused of soliciting underage girls on social media; like then, he has denied the new allegations.

After the original accusations surfaced in June on social media and in a subsequent Los Angeles Times report, CAA dropped the actor-comedian as a client. He also was let go by management company 3 Arts Entertainment. Netflix, meanwhile, scrapped an upcoming unscripted prank show in which D’Elia was featured.

CNN’s report, published Tuesday and updated today, included actress Megan Drust recounting an alleged incident in 2011, when D’Elia asked Drust for a ride home from a Los Angeles restaurant where she had gone to meet him and a friend. She said D’Elia exposed himself to her when they got in her car. She exited the vehicle when she said he began to masturbate.

“I get out and I have the door open and I walk out into the street and I’m saying, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And I remember saying, ‘You’re defiling my car.’ I didn’t want to make him mad or upset because you’re in survival mode, you know?” Drust told CNN. “He climaxed in his pants and then he zipped everything up, and I said, ‘What’s wrong with you?'”

A second woman, who asked not to be identified, told CNN she was working as an overnight manager in a Cleveland hotel where D’Elia was staying in March 2018. She says he rang the front desk around midnight to request assistance with a faulty air conditioner in his room. When the woman, who was then 24, went to the room to help, she said D’Elia answered the door naked. She immediately left.

CNN also spoke with Laura Vitarelli, who previously was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times in June in the article in which four other women came forward with stories about encounters with D’Elia. That was after several women had come forward with similar allegations on Twitter.

As she did to the LAT, Vitarelli told CNN that D’Elia exposed himself to her and a friend in 2015 in a New York hotel after they had attended his comedy show and he had invited them to a party. The address was his hotel room, and Vitarelli, who was 19 at the time, said there was nobody else there.

In all three instances, CNN confirmed that the women told others about the incidents after they occurred. Deadline has not independently verified their claims.

In a statement given to USA Today later Wednesday, D’Elia’s attorney Andrew Brettler, said, “D’Elia denies these allegations and emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent.”

Back in June, D’Elia said all of his relationships have been consensual and legal.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he said then in a statement obtained by Deadline. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”