Chinese Box Office Hit ‘The Eight Hundred’ Heading To UK Cinemas

EXCLUSIVE: Epic Chinese war drama The Eight Hundred has been acquired for UK theatrical after mining box office gold in its native China.

The film became the first blockbuster-level hit in the pandemic era when it released in China on August 21, grossing $336M in the territory to date, which places it at no.2 on the global box office chart for this year behind only Bad Boys For Life.

Now, Trinity Cine Asia has moved to acquire UK and Ireland rights and has set a September 16 release in both 2D and IMAX.

Directed by Guan Hu (Mr. Six), the pic is set during the Battle of Shanghai and stars Zhang Yi, Wang Qianyuan, Jiang Wu and Li Chen. It shot entirely with Imax cameras.

Th Eight Hundred previously faced difficulties with the Chinese censors, having been pulled from its slot as the opening night movie Shanghai International Film Festival last year, before eventually being cleared for release this year.