‘Chick Fight’: Quiver, Redbox Entertainment Team On Rights To Comedy Starring Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin & Bella Thorne

Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment have announced the North American acquisition rights to Chick Fight, an action-comedy featuring a starry cast that includes Malin Akerman, Emmy winner Alec Baldwin, Bella Thorne, and Kevin Connolly. Paul Leyden directed the film which will get a day-and-date release on November 13.

Written by first-time feature writer Joseph Downey, the plot follows Anna Wyncomb (Akerman), who is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn her life around, when she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine.

Dominique Jackson, former pro-wrestler Kevin Nash, Fortune Feimster, Dulcé Sloan, and Alec Mapa round out the cast.

Producers are Akerman, Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein, Idiot Savant Pictures’ Anne Clements as well as Frances Lausell and Ash Christian, who spearheaded the film’s development. Christian, a beloved Emmy-winning independent producer, tragically passed away last month at age 35.

The deal was negotiated by Quiver’s Larry Greenberg with Elsa Ramo on behalf of Yale Productions.