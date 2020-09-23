‘Chicago Med’: Tehmina Sunny To Recur On NBC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora‘s Tehmina Sunny has been tapped for a multi-episode arc opposite Nick Gehlfuss on the upcoming sixth season of NBC’s hit drama series Chicago Med.

Sunny will play Dr. Sabeena Virani. Supervising a clinical trial for a new medication, Dr. Virani approaches Dr. Halstead (Gehlfuss) to lead the project.

From Emmy-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the emotional day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Oliver Platt, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains star.

Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Derek Haas, Michael Waxman, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

The series was slated to begin production on Season 6 on September 22 in Chicago amid strict COVID-19 protocols. It’s slated to premiere Wednesday, November 11.

Sunny portrays Regan Fried in the CW sci-fi series Pandora, which has been renewed for a second season. Her film credits include Ben Affleck’s Argo and Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men, opposite Clive Owen and Julianne Moore. Sunny is repped by TalentWorks and Mainstay Entertainment.