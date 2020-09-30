‘Chicago Med’ Suspends Production For 2 Weeks Over Positive COVID-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Med has paused filming for the next two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Chicago-based medical drama shut down production earlier today when a regular rapid test, part of the show’s safety protocols, delivered a positive result. The person in question, a production team member from a Zone A department, was immediately sent home, sources said. The positive test also triggered guidelines set by the sate/county and outlined in the NBCU Production Playbook, including immediate contact tracing.

I hear the affected individual’s role had put the person in close proximity to other members of the cast and crew. As a result, Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV are pausing production for 14 days out of an abundance of caution. The cast and crew were just notified of the decision.

ABC/Sony TV’s drama For Life similarly suspended production for two weeks recently over positive COVID tests. A stop-and-go filming is considered inevitable as studios try to shoot new content during a pandemic.

I hear this was the second positive test in the same department of Chicago Med over the past week. The first one, which was produced by a different crew member than today’s positive result, came on Sept. 24.

Chicago Med became the first Chicago One drama to restart production; the medical drama began filming Sept. 22 in Chicago. Two days later, production shut down midday due to the positive test, I hear. In that case, the show resumed filming the next day.

The two-week hiatus for Chicago Med will not impact delivery date for the series, which is slated to debut its new season alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on Nov. 11. The Chicago Med temporary shutdown also will not affect production plans for the other two Chicago dramas, slated to begin filming Oct. 6 in Chicago.