‘Chicago Fire’ Adds Adriyan Rae As Series Regular For Season 9

EXCLUSIVE: A new paramedic is joining the team at Firehouse 51. Actress Adriyan Rae (Light as a Feather, Vagrant Queen) is set to join NBC’s Chicago Fire as a series regular for the forthcoming ninth season.

Rae will step into the role of Gianna Mackey in the procedural. Her character is described as “a loveable troublemaker with a twinkle in her eye”. She is also “charming, scrappy, fun, witty and good-natured”. Gianna comes from a family of working-class parents who are adored by their community. This makes Gianna welcoming and friendly individual who treats everyone like family — but don’t get it twisted. She’s no pushover. She’s tough and quick to defend the defenseless, isn’t afraid of a little chaos and rolls with the punches while approaching everything with a bit of wry humor.

The news of Rae joining Chicago Fire comes shortly after it was announced that Daniel Kyri was upped to series regular as Darren Ritter for the upcoming season.

From Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, Chicago Fire looks into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city. Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski also executive produce. Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

