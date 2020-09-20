Cherry Jones Wins Her Third Emmy For Guest Role On ‘Succession’: “It Was An Artistic High”

Cherry Jones accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for 'Succession' for "on Saturday.

On Saturday night Cherry Jones took home her third Emmy award, this time for her guest role of Nan Pierce in the “Tern Haven” episode of HBO’s Succession.

Jones’ character heads up the powerful Pierce family, who own a fictional newspaper called The New York Mail. Thus far, the show centered on the rise and fall of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family has received 23 nominations and five wins. Among its executive producers are Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich and Will Ferrell.

Speaking in a pre-recorded acceptance speech during the virtual Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, Jones said, “To all the outrageously gifted artists who concoct and make Succession, especially Mr Armstrong, Mr McKay and Mr Rich, thank you for allowing my Pierce cousins and me to come and do battle with your Roys. It was an artistic high. Thank you.”

While a third season has been announced, no date is set yet, due to COVID-19 production delays.

Jones won Emmy gold previously in 2019 for her role of Holly in The Handmaid’s Tale and in 2009 for playing President Allison Taylor in 24. This latest win was Jones’ fourth nomination.