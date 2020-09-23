Cherry Jones And Jason Segel Join Apple And A24 Pic ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’

EXCLUSIVE: Cherry Jones and Jason Segel are set to join Grace Kaufman in The Sky Is Everywhere, a new Apple Original film that hails from Apple’s existing partnership with A24.

Based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, she will adapt the script from her own novel, and Josephine Decker, who helmed Madeline’s Madeline and the Elisabeth Moss-starrer Shirley, is attached to direct. The novel follows a teen as she works through the loss of her sister. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love.

Segel will play ‘Big,’ Lennie and Bailey’s eccentric and compassionate uncle and Gram’s son.The town Lothario who runs a local hot air balloon company and tends to fall in love with whichever woman he takes up in the balloon. Jones will play ‘Gram,’ the warm and loving grandmother of Lennie and Bailey, who takes them in and raises them in her home where her son, Big, still lives with her.

Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac will produce for Di Novi Pictures, alongside Decker.

Jones recently took her home her third Emmy after scene-stealing guest starring role on HBO’s Succession. She was also recently seen in Apple’s Defending Jacob and also has Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. She is repped by WME.

Segel was most recently seen in the AMC anthology series Dispatches From Everywhere alongside Sally Field. On the film side he was recently seen in Our Friend opposite Dakota Johnson. He is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

The film films joins Apple and A24’s highly anticipated and soon-to-premiere On The Rocks, from Academy Award-winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. The film premieres in select theaters on October 2 and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 23. The Sky is Everywhere will also premiere alongside the Apple TV+ expanding film slate, which includes 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary Boys State; and upcoming films “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,” a new Werner Herzog Film production; Snow Blind, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star; Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; and Sharper, a new film from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.