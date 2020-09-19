‘Cheer’ Coach Monica Aldama Speaks Out Via Instagram On Jerry Harris Child Porn Arrest

Monica Aldama, who plays the coach on the Netflix show Cheer, has broken her silence on her costar’s arrest on federal child pornography charges.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news,” Aldama wrote on Instagram Friday.

“Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”

Aldama requested privacy from fans as as her family “mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

Jerry Harris was arrested and charged with one count of producing child pornography. He has also admitted to receiving photos from other minors, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Chicago. In addition, he is begin sued by twin brothers who claim he molested them and asked for explicit photos. Harris has denied those accusations.

Netflix has issued a statement saying the company was “shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.”