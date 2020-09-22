Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Comedy Resumes; HK Disneyland To Re-Open; Channel 4/ITV Investigations Win Int’l Emmys; UKTV Joins CDN — Global Briefs

Filming Resumes On Official Competition

Filming is back underway in Spain on Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas comedy feature Official Competition, which had to go on hiatus due to the pandemic. Cruz plays a renowned filmmaker who is recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur who impulsively decides to create an iconic movie. The MediaPro Studio production is directed by Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. Oscar Martinez also stars. Banderas posted to social media over the summer that he was among actors to contract coronavirus.

HK Disneyland To Re-Open

Hong Kong Disneyland will open its doors again on September 25, Disney has said. The park will take a reduced number of visitors and limited days, with enhanced health measures in place. The park is re-opening for a second time this year after having to shut again in July following a spike in infections. All guests will need to wear facemarks and the park will be shut Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Channel 4/ITV Win International Emmy Awards

Channel 4 News coverage Hong Kong — A Year Of Living Dangerously and ITV’s Hardcash-produced documentary Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag have won 2020 International Emmy Awards for News and Current Affairs respectively. International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences president and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said: “It has been fashionable in some places to talk a lot about fake news, but the nominated programs make it clear that the news coverage around the world is not only not fake, but essential to people conducting their lives in these complicated times.”

UKTV Joins Creative Diversity Network

BBC Studios-owned broadcaster UKTV has joined the Creative Diversity Network, a collaboration between British TV industry players to boost diversity on- and off-screen. As part of joining the organization, UKTV has committed to collecting and reporting diversity data as part of the CDN’s Diamond initiative. UKTV director of commissioning Richard Watsham said: “Joining the Creative Diversity Network is an important part of our commitment to help drive change throughout the industry. We’ve been tracking diversity through our own, bespoke reporting system over the last three years, but it’s imperfect. So, I’m pleased that we can now take advantage of the industry leading Diamond and hope that by joining, we can encourage further take up of this important data tool.”