Chadwick Boseman Mural Unveiled At Anaheim’s Downtown Disney

Disney honored Chadwick Boseman on Thursday by unveiling a new mural of the Black Panther star at Anaheim’s Downtown Disney. The installation was created by concept artist and former Disney Imagineer Nikkolas Smith.
The inscription on the mural reads:
“As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children’s hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments. Seeing Chadwick’s heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T’Challa. Long Live The King.”
Boseman died August 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor, in addition to being part of Disney’s Marvel family, also played Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and Jackie Robinson in biopics. His death sent shockwaves around Hollywood and his global fan base, and has thrown into doubt the direction of Black Panther‘s sequel, after the original earned seven Oscar nominations including for Best Picture and won three in 2018.
This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children's Hospital project and the Avengers Campus.
