Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sony Pictures Classics Sets Holiday Release For Documentary ‘The Truffle Hunters’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Chadwick Boseman’s Jackie Robinson Pic ‘42’ To Play AMC Theatres This Weekend In Celebration Of Actor’s Work

42, (aka FORTY-TWO), from left: Lucas Black, Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson, 2013. /©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection Legendary

In celebration of Chadwick Boseman’s life and his work42, in which he portrayed MLB’s first Black ballplayer Jackie Robinson, will be booked at 300 of the chain’s locations starting Thursday.

Shortly after the actor’s death Friday, AMC posted a note on social media asking their guests to share their favorite Chadwick Boseman movie, other than Black Panther. The overwhelming response was the Warner Bros./Legendary movie 42, about the ball player who ended racial segregation in the MLB when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

 

During his 10-year MLB career, Robinson won the inaugural Rookie of the Year Award in 1947, was an All-Star for six consecutive seasons from 1949-1954, and won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1949, becoming the first Black player so honored. He played in six World Series, in particular the Dodgers’ 1955 World Series championship.

Tickets for 42 are just $5 and will be on sale by the end of today.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad