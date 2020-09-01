Chadwick Boseman’s Jackie Robinson Pic ‘42’ To Play AMC Theatres This Weekend In Celebration Of Actor’s Work

In celebration of Chadwick Boseman’s life and his work, 42, in which he portrayed MLB’s first Black ballplayer Jackie Robinson, will be booked at 300 of the chain’s locations starting Thursday.

Shortly after the actor’s death Friday, AMC posted a note on social media asking their guests to share their favorite Chadwick Boseman movie, other than Black Panther. The overwhelming response was the Warner Bros./Legendary movie 42, about the ball player who ended racial segregation in the MLB when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration on and off the screen and will be missed. While we all loved him as T'Challa, what is your favorite movie of his? — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 29, 2020

During his 10-year MLB career, Robinson won the inaugural Rookie of the Year Award in 1947, was an All-Star for six consecutive seasons from 1949-1954, and won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1949, becoming the first Black player so honored. He played in six World Series, in particular the Dodgers’ 1955 World Series championship.

Tickets for 42 are just $5 and will be on sale by the end of today.