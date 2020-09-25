‘Central Ave’: Pop Culture Magazine Show From Debmar-Mercury & Will Packer Sets Premiere Date For New Season

Julissa Bermudez and Sanya Richards-Ross will return to dish and offer insights on the latest in entertainment and pop culture when Central Ave returns for its full 2020-21 season starting Saturday.

The nationally syndicated entertainment analysis show, from Debmar-Mercury and Will Packer, will return to highlight diverse and important stories within and beyond the entertainment and pop culture realms. Central Ave will air in 210 markets including The CW, Fox Television Stations and CBS.

When Central Ave returns on Saturday, the series will feature two original half-hour episodes every week. The series is set to feature a wide range of correspondents including Van Lathan, formerly of TMZ; Kennedy- Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulaha and Zach Greenburg.

“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”

Co-Creator Monique Chenault will serve as showrunner of Central Ave and, together with Packer and Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith, executive producer.