CBS Brings Back Sunday Night Movies To Fill Gap Until Scripted Dramas Return, Moves ‘Big Brother’ To Monday

CBS Sunday Night Movies will return October 4 for a six installments featuring films from the Paramount Pictures library. To make room for the films, the Sunday edition of Big Brother will relocate to Monday starting October 5.

The network first resurrected its Sunday movie franchise in late spring to help fill the void left by the COVID-related production shutdown cutting short the seasons of most CBS scripted series.

Sunday Night Movies will serve a similar purpose in October, warming up the night until new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and Equalizer start coming in. CBS has indicated that its scripted series are targeting a November launch; most of them will be back in production by end of next week.

CBS currently airs Big Brother and Love Island on Sundays; the latter will wrap its second season by end of September. Sunday is the traditional home of Big Brother‘s nomination ceremony, which will relocate to Monday for the final stretch of Big Brother’s 2020 cycle, delayed by the pandemic.

Sunday Night Movies is programmed thematically, with “back to school”-themed comedies Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Old School and Clueless followed by the Halloween-timed Scream. The list also includes Star Trek Beyond (CBS also is reairing CBS All Access’ Star Trek Discovery this fall) and Coming to America.

Here is the CBS Sunday Night Movies schedule for October/November:

October 4

OLD SCHOOL — 9:30-11:30 PM, ET/9-11 PM, PT

October 11

CLUELESS — 9:30-11:30 PM, ET/9-11 PM, PT

October 18

FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF — 8-10:30 PM, ET/PT

October 25

SCREAM — 8:30-11 PM, ET/8-10:30 PM, ET/PT

November 1

STAR TREK BEYOND — 8-11:00 PM, ET/PT

November 29

COMING TO AMERICA — 8:30-11 PM, ET/8-10:30 PM, PT