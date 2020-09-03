CBS All Access Sets Virtual Star Trek Day To Celebrate Iconic Franchise’s 54th Anniversary

Energize! CBS All Access is beaming up Trekkies all over the universe to Star Trek Day celebration, a virtual event that honors the 54th anniversary of the day Star Trek: The Original Series debuted. The 24-hour free event will take place on September 8 and will include panels with the cast and creatives from nine series from the iconic Star Trek franchise, exclusive news, marathons and opportunities to give back.

The Star Trek pilot “The Man Trap” first hit TV screens on September 8, 1966, launching a universe created by Gene Roddenberry that gave audiences a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-four years later, the legacy of Rodenberry continues to impact, influence and inspire loyal fans.

Programming will include panels from 12PM-3:30PM PT/3PM-6:30PM ET). Wesley Crusher himself Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton will serve as host of free panels and programming that will reunite iconic cast members and creative minds from nearly every single franchise under the Star Trek umbrella. In addition to stories from the past and present, there will be news from the CBS All Access Star Trek Universe that you will want to hear.

The Star Trek panels will include:

Star Trek: Discovery with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez. Star Trek: Enterprise with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer.

with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr. Star Trek: The Original Series with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.

with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry. Star Trek: Lower Decks with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan. Star Trek: Voyager with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips.

with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips. Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation with legendary cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

In addition, on September 8, for every person that tweets the #StarTrekUnitedGives, CBS All Access will donate $1 to organizations that champion equality, social justice and the pursuit of scientific advancements. Organizations include the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).

There will be a Star Trek Day streaming marathon from CBS All Access starting at 12AM PT/3AM ET. The marathon will be available for free to U.S. audiences on CBS All Access and include a curated list of episodes of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Short Treks. The marathon will take a breather for the duration of the aforementioned panels before resuming back into more Star Trek goodness.

Star Trek Day will also feature merch flash sales, themed emojis of your favorite characters, a Star Trek pub on Twitch and more.

For complete details visit StarTrek.com. Watch the trailer for Star Trek Day above.