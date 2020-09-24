CBS All Access Teams With ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Broadcaster CBC On Comedic Doc Series ‘For Heaven’s Sake’

The Great White North invasion continues as CBS All Access has ordered a comedic documentary series set in Ontario, Canada.

For Heaven’s Sake was created by and stars Mike Mildon and Jackson Rowe, two documentary filmmakers behind Trophy Husbands and they will exec produce alongside American Vandal duo Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault.

The series, produced in partnership with Schitt’s Creek broadcaster CBC, is produced by Muse Entertainment, the Canadian production company behind Coroner, in association with Funny Or Die and CBS Television Studios. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell will exec produce with Muse Entertainment’s Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins and the series will be directed by Tim Johnson (Virginia 12th).

For Heaven’s Sake mixes the comedy and documentary formats and follows the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934. While local police searched the nearby woods and dredged the adjacent lake, Harold was never found nor heard from again. The case was unceremoniously closed as a likely suicide. 85 years later, his great-great-nephew, Mike, attempts to solve this coldest of cold cases, with the help of his extended family and true-crime-obsessed best friend, Jackson.

“The true-crime genre may never be the same as best friends Mike and Jackson rely on their real-life bond and total lack of crime-solving experience to try and figure out what happened to Mike’s great-great uncle Harold,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “We couldn’t be in better hands than with this hilarious duo, American Vandal’s brilliant Tony and Dan at the helm as executive producers, alongside the tremendous teams at Muse Entertainment and Funny Or Die, as we continue to expand our comedy slate.”

“We were struck by how fascinating and complex this very real 80-year-old cold case is. And by how ill-equipped Mike and Jackson are to solve it,” added executive producers Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault.