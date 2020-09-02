Catherine Steadman To Pen Series Adaptation Of Jess Ryder’s ‘The Ex-Wife’ For BlackBox Multimedia & Night Train Media

Jess Ryder’s psychological thriller novel The Ex-Wife is getting the series treatment, with Euro outfits BlackBox Multimedia and Night Train Media teaming for an international co-production.

New York Times bestselling author and actress Catherine Steadman, known for roles in Downton Abbey and her novels including Something In The Water, has been drafted in to pen the screenplay, her screenwriting debut.

The Ex-Wife follows newlywed Tasha, who has the perfect house, a loving husband and a beautiful little girl. She’d be set if it wasn’t for Jen, her husband’s ex-wife who just won’t leave them alone.

BlackBox Multimedia was founded by former Lionsgate UK COO Guy Avshalom and is headed up by former Fox Network Groups Europe programming director Giuliano Papadia. Night Train was launched earlier this year by Herbert L. Kloiber, former managing director of Tele München Group.

Related Story Michael Jordan Invests In DraftKings, Becomes Advisor To Company's Board

“We think that Catherine’s genuine talent in creating riveting stories, and her unique perspective on the process as both actor and writer will make her on-screen adaptation of Jess Ryder’s bestselling novel what thriller fans have been waiting for,” said Giuliano Papadia. “Herbert and the Night Train Media team immediately showed the same passion for the project, appreciating its potential and joining us in making this stand-out TV series. Their excellent experience in navigating the demands of international audiences is perfectly aligned with our expertise in developing compelling stories and we are very excited to bring this to life together.”

“International broadcasters and streamers want high-end, contemporary scripted content that immediately stands out in a crowded marketplace,” added Herbert L. Kloiber. “Together with Giuliano and our outstanding creative partners at BlackBox Multimedia, we are poised to enter production on The Ex-Wife – a compelling story based on great IP from extraordinary A-list talent, with global audience demand.