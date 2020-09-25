Toon Studio Cartuna Sets Mike Flavin As SVP, Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: There’s some new brass at Cartuna. The Brooklyn-based animation house behind Loafy and the upcoming Magical Girl Friendship Squad has hired Mike Flavin as SVP, Head of Development. He most recently was VP Development at Gunpowder & Sky.

Flavin’s credits during his stint at WarnerMedia’s indie studio including the horror-mystery pic Summer of ’84, which premiered at Sundance in 2018.

“Development has always been a part of Cartuna’s DNA, and we’re excited to be doubling down on it,” Cartuna founder and CEO James Belfer said. “We feel strongly that animation should be treated as a medium, not a genre. The experience and expertise Mike brings from live-action development will help us expand upon this principle and redefine ‘adult animation.'”

Cartuna’s Loafy premiered on Comedy Central in August and its series Magical Girl Friendship Squad debuts Saturday on Syfy as part of the cable net’s TZGZ block. Cartuna also produced Facebook Watch’s Human Kind Of, a 2019 Annie Awards nominee for Best TV Production, along with the animated opening sequence for the at-home edition of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and toon segments for Showtime’s Desus and Mero.

Cartuna’s credits also include branded entertainment for MTV, Nickelodeon, Twitch, Spotify, iHeart Media, Roc Nation and others.