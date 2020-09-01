Longtime CAA Agent Carin Sage Joining 3 Arts

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime CAA agent Carin Sage is joining 3 Arts Entertainment. She becomes the latest of a number of prominent agents there to move to the management side of the representation business.

Sage is a 32-year agency veteran who represents such filmmakers as Ang Lee, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Peter Hedges, George Tillman, Thea Sharrock, Zoya Akhtar, Nikole Beckwith, and Neasa Hardiman, among others. Details are still being finalized, but it is expected she will continue with her clients as manager, while most stay with CAA. I’m told it’s an amicable exit and they are working out the client situation now.

“We are so happy to welcome Carin to 3 Arts,” said 3 Arts Entertainment partner Erwin Stoff in confirming to Deadline. “Many of us have had a long relationship with her over the years, and admire her taste, as well as her fierce dedication to her clients. Carin’s style of agenting couldn’t be more compatible with her new role as a manager. There is no doubt that she will fit in seamlessly and help further our clients’ goals and visions for their creative endeavors.”

Said CAA Co-Chairman Kevin Huvane: “Carin is not only a passionate champion for her clients but an exceptional colleague. We know she will be equally successful in her new role and look forward to working with her. Our connection with Carin is deep and will remain so.”