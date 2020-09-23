‘Captain Marvel’ & ‘Watchmen’ Visual Effects Firm SSVFX Opens Offices In LA & London

EXCLUSIVE: Ireland-based visual effects studio SSVFX, whose credits as a supporting player include movies The Irishman and Captain Marvel and HBO series Watchmen and Game of Thrones, has opened offices in Los Angeles and London.

The Los Angeles office in Marina del Rey will be headed up by executive producer Eric Kohler, who has been with the studio since 2016, while the west London operation will be overseen by the team in Dublin.

The company, which currently employs a crew of 100 worldwide, will continue to be headquartered in Dublin, which allows productions the opportunity to capitalize on Ireland’s 32% tax rebate, while now offering the UK’s 25% tax rebate to compliment it.

Day-to-day operations are managed by Head of VFX Ed Bruce and Kohler. Bruce also serves as the Senior Visual Effects Supervisor, overseeing all creative aspects worldwide.

Upcoming projects include Black Widow, Cruella and WandaVision.

The company has had success recently with its “de-aging” effects, according to Bruce. “We’ve a long history of crafting workflows and tools to support the ever growing demands and needs of our clients, from shooting support to post,” he commented. “One new innovation is the marker less and fully 2D approach to age reduction and youthening utilizing proprietary and state of the art technologies developed in-house.”

SSVFX is part of Ireland’s Screen Scene Group, whose Managing Director Jake Walshe said about the expansion: “We are proud of our Irish roots and Dublin will always be HQ, our goal to bring US based high level feature film and episodic drama to Dublin and have them access the 481 Tax Break for visual effects has been very successful.

“From a client perspective LA and London are strategic hubs and with 95% of our clients base coming out of the US it is important for us to facilitate that market place and have face to face contact in that geography. The London office will also give us the flexibility to work with our client base when they are locked into a UK tax break. Eric has been a fantastic asset to the business since joining us in 2016 and I am confident our client base will appreciate Eric’s strong work ethic and positive attitude whilst driving great creative output on time and on budget.”