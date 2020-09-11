‘Candyman’ Will Now Unwrap In 2021

Word was leaking that more wide-release date changes were afoot in the wake of Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 postponing from October 2 to Christmas Day. Here’s one that went down Friday: Universal/MGM/Bron/Monkeypaw’s Candyman is moving from its October 16 date to an unset future date in 2021.

All studio partners are assessing a new date, and the latest release-date change comes about with no new news about when New York and Los Angeles cinemas might reopen. As such, some studios are looking at the theatrical landscape in the wake of Tenet‘s 11-day opening of $20.2 million and thinking: the time isn’t right yet to release certain big IP titles.

However, with theaters open, exhibition will need product, and the big movies are spaced apart (as you can see in the latest release date schedule, below). By the way, we hear that the Nia DaCosta-directed reboot will be going strictly into theaters, not PVOD or a theatrical day-and-date release. Candyman is billed as a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 horror film, returning the action to a now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

Staying put on October 16 is Freestyle Releasing’s wide entry 2 Hearts starring Euphoria and The Kissing Booth‘s Jacob Elordi.

Here’s how the rest of the fall/winter wide releases are looking. There’s not another one, after TriStar’s Broken Hearts Gallery this weekend, until September 25:

September 25

Greenland (STX)

October 2

***Nothing***

October 9

Honest Thief (Open Road/Briarcliff)

War With Grandpa (101 Studios)

October 16

2 Hearts (Freestyle)

October 23

Death on the Nile (20th/Disney)

Lord and Miller Connected (Sony)

October 30

Fatale (Lionsgate)

November 6

Black Widow (Disney)

Let Him Go (Focus Features)

November 13

Freaky (Universal/Blumhouse)

Deep Water (20th/Disney)

November 20

No Time to Die (MGM)

Soul (Disney)

November 25

Voyagers (Lionsgate)

Happiest Season (Sony)

December 4

The Empty Man (20th/Disney)

December 11

Free Guy (20th/Disney)

December 18

Coming to America 2 (Paramount)

West Side Story (20th/Amblin/Disney)

Dune (Warner Bros/Legendary)

December 23

Croods 2 (Universal/DreamWorks Animation)

December 25

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros)

News of the World (Universal)

December 30

Escape Room 2 (Sony)