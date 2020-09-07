Cameras Roll On UK Indie ‘The Seed’ With ‘The Missing’ & ‘Vikings’ Actors

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography is underway today on UK sci-fi horror The Seed, which stars Chelsea Edge (The Missing), Lucy Martin (Vikings) and Sophie Vavasseur (Resident Evil: Apocalypse).

Shoot is taking place in Malta. The movie is a rare example of a project to have been fully packaged and financed during lockdown.

Sam Walker is helming, his feature debut after numerous successful shorts including the 2001 award-winning Duck Children and more recently the 2016 short horror Fumes.

The Seed follows three young social media influencers who head out to the California wilderness to party, and film a once in a lifetime meteor shower for their social media channels. What starts out as weekend away in remote luxury villa turns into a tale of horror, death and alien invasion.

Matt Hookings of Camelot Films, Chris Hardman of Hardman Pictures and James Norrie of AMP International are producing. AMP is also handling worldwide sales.

Executive Producers include Jamie Jessop and Simon Williams of Ingenious, Inderpal Singh and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International, Norman Merry of LipSync Productions, John Jencks of The Electric Shadow Company and Joe Simpson of Ashland Hill.

“I wanted to make a movie about the way social media is invading our minds and destroying the very fabric of society. The world also appears to have gone completely insane and it feels like the perfect time to be making a bat shit crazy, sci-fi horror film like The Seed,” commented director Walker.

“We are back at it; bringing to life this uniquely twisted story of madness, pop art and alien mentalism,” added producer Hookings.

“Sam’s passion and understanding of the horror and sci-fi genre is perfect for this film. His ability to layer meaning, style and tone is going to be very exciting to see come to life,” said producer Hardman.