California’s Largest Fire Ever Recorded Now Burning North of San Francisco

fires golden gate bridge
The Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 9. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Those apocalyptic photos of San Francisco splashed across social media in recent days are just one measure of the impact California’s 2020 fire season is having.

Another is the fact that the state is currently facing three of the four biggest fires in its recorded history. The August Complex, the SCU Complex fires and the LNU Complex fires are numbers 1,3 and 4 of all-time — and still burning. Collectively they have killed 7 people, destroyed over 1,700 structures and scorched more than a million acres of forest.

The massive August Complex Fire has been burning in an area that, in 2018, had seen what was until this week the biggest blaze in the state’s recorded history. That was the Mendocino Complex Fire. While the area still has burn scars from the 2018 blaze, the August Complex Fire has raged for weeks across the forests of Mendocino County. It was 24% contained on Monday. On Thursday, it was still just 24% contained and had burned a record 470,000 acres.

“Significant” northwest winds are pushing the fire westward and funneling its smoke toward the Bay Area.

The staggering nature of this and other blazes prompted state officials to shut down all 18 of California’s national forests yesterday, including the one in Mendocino.

That closure includes the Angeles National Forest and the San Bernardino National Forest outside Los Angeles. The Bobcat Fire above Azusa has burned close to 20,000 acres and still sits at 0% containment.

