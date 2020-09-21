CAA Ups Kevin Lin & Ruben Garcia To Co-Heads Of Cultural Business Strategy Group

Theatre agent Kevin Lin and multicultural business executive Ruben Garcia are expanding their roles at CAA. The two have been named Co-Heads of Cultural Business Strategy for the agency, working with CAA President Richard Lovett and the CAA Board to strengthen creative opportunities and business growth for the agency’s diverse clients.

“CAA is on a mission,” said Lovett. “We are relentless in our pursuit of opportunities for all – for colleagues, for clients, and for those in our Amplify network committed to accelerating positive, hopeful, energetic change. Kevin and Ruben are superstar leaders in these efforts.”

Garcia and Lin will implement and grow existing initiatives including the Motion Picture Cast Diversity Index, the Amplify database, Motion Picture and Television Roadshows, and creative talent development events like the Writers Bootcamp and Creators Summits, among others.

In addition to continuing in his role as an agent, Lin will also oversee the recently formed Cultural Innovation Task Force, comprised of agents and executives working collaboratively to build corporate culture best practices that build on and fulfill Lovett’s commitments made at the CAA Amplify Town Hall in June 2020. These actions include supporting Black-owned and operated companies, ensuring ongoing anti-racist education and accountability within CAA, and combatting misleading stereotypes that impede opportunity for underrepresented creators and talent.

“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible influence CAA has in championing artists, athletes, and icons that truly reflect the world we live in, especially in the face of systemic racism against Black lives and communities of color,” said Lin. “Building upon the commitments we made at our Amplify Town Hall, I’m humbled and excited to work with colleagues across the agency to reaffirm and redefine CAA’s multicultural leadership.”

Lin, who has been with CAA since 2012, represents top actors, writers, directors, composers and choreographers, including Leslie Odom, Jr. Matthew Lopez, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Kyle Hanagami, Celine Song, Dina Shihabi, Tituss Burgess, James Alsop, Whitney White, Joshuah Brian Campbell, Ashley Park, Jordan E. Cooper, Anthony Ramos, Danielle Brooks, Teyonah Parris, and Darren Criss.

Garcia will spearhead efforts surrounding CAA Amplify, the agency’s platform that connects thought leaders and cultural changemakers of color to leverage their influence and generate transformational change across business and society. This includes Amplify’s annual invitation-only summit and the recently launched Amplify Town Hall events, among others. Garcia will continue to serve as a liaison and advisor for clients, businesses, and organizations interested in promoting and building philanthropic activities connected to diversity in business and creative fields, including Kendrick Sampson, Anthony Ramos, Becky G, Laurence Fishburne, Edward James Olmos, Ricky Martin, Karla Souza, Connor Franta, Gina Rodriguez and Will Packer on their philanthropic activities.

“I am proud of the investments and commitments that we have made to create more space and opportunity for so many talented artists who are shaping the cultural landscape,” said Garcia. “As the world and our industry continue to confront a range of social challenges, I am excited to launch this new partnership with Kevin to innovate on our existing efforts and continue the important work of changing the complexion of our industry.”